Were Max and Allison in Hocus Pocus 2?

In the realm of beloved Halloween movies, few have captured the hearts of audiences quite like “Hocus Pocus.” The 1993 cult classic, directed Kenny Ortega, has become a staple of the holiday season, with its whimsical story and unforgettable characters. With the recent announcement of a sequel, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the return of their favorite characters, including Max and Allison.

Max Dennison and Allison Watts:

Max Dennison, portrayed actor Omri Katz, and Allison Watts, played actress Vinessa Shaw, were the central characters in the original “Hocus Pocus” film. Max was the new kid in town who accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches from the 17th century. Allison, a local girl with a fascination for the supernatural, joined forces with Max to stop the witches from wreaking havoc on Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2:

The highly anticipated sequel, titled “Hocus Pocus 2,” is set to be released on Disney+. While the plot details have been kept under wraps, fans have been wondering if Max and Allison will make a return in the new installment.

FAQ:

Q: Will Max and Allison be in “Hocus Pocus 2”?

A: As of now, it has not been officially confirmed whether Max and Allison will be reprising their roles in the sequel. Disney has not released any information regarding the returning cast members.

Q: Who else from the original cast will be in “Hocus Pocus 2”?

A: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters. However, no other cast members from the original film have been confirmed for the sequel.

Q: Will the original actors be replaced?

A: It is unclear at this time whether Max and Allison will be recast if they do appear in “Hocus Pocus 2.” Disney has not made any announcements regarding the casting of these characters.

While fans eagerly await news about the return of Max and Allison in “Hocus Pocus 2,” it remains a mystery whether they will be part of the highly anticipated sequel. As the release date approaches and more information becomes available, fans can only hope to see their favorite characters back on the screen once again.