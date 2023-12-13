New Jersey’s Favorite Sons Set to Perform at NHL Stadium Series

In an exciting announcement, the famous sibling trio from New Jersey has revealed their upcoming performance at the NHL Stadium Series. Kevin, Joe, and Nick took to TikTok to share their home state homage and outline their plans for the highly anticipated event.

As proud New Jersey natives, the brothers humorously reminisced about the unique characteristics that define their state. From not pumping their own gas to enjoying summer vacations at the Jersey Shore, the trio playfully highlighted their Jersey roots. Nick even mentioned the age-old debate of whether to call it Taylor ham or pork roll, prompting a lively response from one of his siblings.

Fans of the beloved brothers were entertained as they joked about roundabouts and referenced The Sopranos, but the true excitement came when they dropped the bombshell of their scheduled performance at the NHL Stadium Series. While details of the performance are yet to be revealed, fans can look forward to an unforgettable show from these hometown heroes.

The NHL Stadium Series is known for hosting some of the biggest names in music alongside thrilling hockey games. With the inclusion of this powerhouse trio, the upcoming event promises to be one for the books. Fans can anticipate a high-energy performance filled with their favorite hits and a strong sense of Jersey pride.

Mark your calendars for this extraordinary homecoming performance at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, February 17. Don’t miss the chance to see these New Jersey icons in action as they take center stage and unite their passion for music with their love for their home state.