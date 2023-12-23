Local Beachfront Restaurant to Close Due to New Park Concessionaire

Summary: Fort Lauderdale’s popular beachfront restaurant, Park & Ocean, is set to permanently close on December 26. The closure comes after the announcement that ExplorUS, a Kansas-based park concessionaire, won the bid to assume operations at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park starting December 28. Park & Ocean owner Steven Dapuzzo expressed disappointment at the news, stating that he had hoped the restaurant would be there for at least 30 years. While ExplorUS is set to make improvements to the park’s facilities, some park tenants, such as the Fort Lauderdale Garden Club, have concerns about their future within the park.

The picturesque Park & Ocean restaurant has been a beloved spot in Fort Lauderdale for 6 1/2 years, offering a dog-friendly atmosphere, tasty food, and live music. However, the arrival of ExplorUS as the new park concessionaire means the end of Park & Ocean. ExplorUS operates park properties across several states and aims to revamp Birch State Park’s lone restaurant and outdated facilities.

The closure of Park & Ocean has raised concerns among other park tenants. The Fort Lauderdale Garden Club, which has used the park’s Glenn F. Bates Garden Center as their home base for 75 years, is uncertain about their future. While CEO Frank Pikus of ExplorUS has stated that the garden club can stay, members are worried about potential changes and costs associated with a new lease agreement.

Despite the state’s decision to hire ExplorUS as the new concessionaire, the reasons behind the change remain unclear. State records indicate that Birch State Park’s previous concessionaire, BG Parks, faced stagnating profits over the years. ExplorUS plans to bring the park’s facilities up to modern codes, including making improvements to the garden center.

The closure of Park & Ocean will undoubtedly be a loss for park visitors and local communities who have enjoyed the restaurant’s offerings, but the hope is that the changes brought ExplorUS will bring about a revitalization of Birch State Park for years to come.