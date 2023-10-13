Hannah Gadsby’s “Carbon Offset Show”: A Celebration of Queer Comedy

In response to the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s transphobic Netflix special, Hannah Gadsby, a fellow stand-up comedian, has organized a unique comedy event called the “carbon offset show.” Gadsby, known for their acclaimed show Nanette, has curated a lineup of “gender diverse” stand-up comedians for this special event.

The show, recorded recently, aims to give these comedians a global platform and provide mentorship opportunities. While there are already queer comedy nights happening around the world, this event on Netflix promises a wider reach and recognition for these performers.

However, Gadsby’s show is a departure from the usual queer comedy nights. Unlike locally-focused events, the curated lineup includes acts from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond, resulting in a diverse range of comedic styles and backgrounds. Gadsby themselves admits that they barely know some of the performers on their show.

The night, originally intended to be called “Hannah Gadsby and Friends,” highlights Gadsby’s lethargy and social unease, which become running jokes throughout the event. Nevertheless, the show benefits from the high-quality stand-up acts on display, eliminating the need for additional hype.

This showcase of queer comedy aims to celebrate and explore the queering of gender, discarding traditional binaries and dismantling assumptions. Performers like Chloe Petts and Jes Tom demonstrate their status as “changelings” or secret agents bridging the gap between genders and sexual identities.

There is a variety of perspectives on gender presented throughout the show, including some playful skepticism from Canadian comic DeAnne Smith. The experienced performer, known for their breast-removal surgery, presents a resonant perspective on the idea that understanding everything is overrated.

Overall, the “carbon offset show” is both a valuable response to the transphobic controversy surrounding Chappelle’s special and a celebration of the diversity and possibilities within queer comedy. By providing a global platform for these comedians and challenging societal norms, this show makes a meaningful contribution to the understanding and acceptance of different perspectives on gender.

