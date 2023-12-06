New Season of Wentworth Available for Streaming on Netflix

In a shocking departure from previous seasons, the fifth season of the Australian drama series Wentworth premiered on April 4, 2017, without the main character Bea Smith, played Danielle Cormack. The absence of Cormack’s portrayal of Bea Smith marks a major shift in the series, as the fifth season explores the aftermath of her character’s death while introducing new storylines.

For fans wondering how they can watch the highly anticipated fifth season, the answer is simple: Wentworth Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix. The opening episode, titled “Scars,” delves into the prison community’s struggle to deal with the tragic death of Bea Smith. Allie, played Kate Jenkinson, returns from the hospital, and Joan Ferguson, portrayed Pamela Rabe, faces hostility from both staff and inmates after being back in the general population. Interestingly, Ferguson cleverly manipulates the animosity directed towards her orchestrating an incident during an exercise period.

The standout ensemble cast of Wentworth Season 5 includes Nicole da Silva as Franky Doyle, Sigrid Thornton as Sonia Stevens, Celia Ireland as Liz Birdsworth, Shareena Clanton as Doreen Anderson, Katrina Milosevic as Sue “Boomer” Jenkins, Robbie Magasiva as Deputy Governor Will Jackson, Socratis Otto as Maxine Conway, Tammy Macintosh as Kaz Proctor, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett, and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. Although Danielle Cormack bid farewell to the show before the start of this season, the remaining cast members continue to deliver compelling performances.

Netflix offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content, allowing users to modify, upgrade, or cancel their subscriptions as needed.

So, if you’re eager to dive into the latest season of Wentworth, head over to Netflix and start streaming now. Enjoy the gripping storyline and captivating performances as the series takes a bold new direction without Danielle Cormack’s Bea Smith at the center of it all.