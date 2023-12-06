How to Stream Wentworth Season 3 on Netflix

Summary: Wentworth Season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix. The season continues the gripping narrative of Bea Smith’s life in prison after her escape and revenge murder. The show features a talented ensemble cast and can be easily accessed through Netflix’s user-friendly platform.

If you’re a fan of the Australian television drama series Wentworth and wondering how to stream its third season, you’re in luck. Wentworth Season 3 is now available to watch on Netflix.

In Season 3’s opening episode titled “The Governor’s Pleasure,” Bea Smith is facing life imprisonment without parole for the murder of Brayden Holt. As she defiantly resists the control of Ferguson, the new prison governor, she finds herself in solitary confinement. Meanwhile, Liz, who has been released from protection, becomes a target of Boomer’s brutal beating.

The show boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, with Danielle Cormack portraying Bea Smith, Nicole da Silva as Franky Doyle, Kate Atkinson as Deputy Governor Vera Bennett, Celia Ireland as Liz Birdsworth, and many others.

To watch Wentworth Season 3 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan based on your preference:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $22.99 per month (premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans for its subscribers. The cheapest option, the Standard with Ads Plan, provides access to most of its TV shows and movies, but with ads during the content. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two devices, with an option to add an extra member not living in the same household. The Premium Plan offers content in Ultra HD, allows four supported devices to stream simultaneously, and enables downloading on up to six devices.

If you’re a fan of gripping prison dramas, Wentworth Season 3 is a must-watch. Stream it now on Netflix and experience the intense storyline and remarkable performances the cast. Please note that the availability of streaming services may change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.