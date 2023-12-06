How to Watch Wentworth Season 2 on Netflix

Summary: Wentworth Season 2, a contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic show Prisoner, can be streamed on Netflix. The crime drama features an outstanding ensemble cast and follows the aftermath of Jacs Holt’s death. To watch Wentworth Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps.

Wentworth Season 2, the gripping Australian television drama series, is now available for streaming on Netflix. This season serves as a modern adaptation of the renowned show Prisoner, offering a contemporary interpretation of the original concept. Developed Lara Radulovich and David Hannam from Reg Watson’s initial idea, Wentworth Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and standout performances.

In the opening episode of Wentworth Season 2, titled “Born Again,” viewers witness the aftermath of Jacs Holt’s death. Bea Smith, portrayed Danielle Cormack, is confined to the psychiatric ward, heavily sedated, after being sentenced to twelve years for manslaughter. Meanwhile, Franky Doyle, played Nicole da Silva, has risen to the position of top dog, exerting her authority with increased malice.

The second season of Wentworth showcases an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kate Atkinson as Deputy Governor Vera Bennett, Celia Ireland as Liz Birdsworth, Shareena Clanton as Doreen Anderson, Aaron Jeffery as Matthew “Fletch” Fletcher, Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Sue “Boomer” Jenkins, and Pamela Rabe as Governor Joan Ferguson.

