Streaming Details for Wendell & Wild on Netflix

Summary

The film Wendell & Wild, directed Henry Selick, tells the story of two demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, whose lives in hell take an intriguing turn when they come across a human girl named Kat who is seeking their help to bring her parents back to life. The movie explores the deal struck between the demons and Kat, uncovering shocking revelations and deceptions. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star as the titular demons, with other notable cast members including Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, and James Hong.

Streaming on Netflix

Synopsis

Wendell & Wild follows the journey of two demon brothers who enlist the help of a guilt-ridden teenager named Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. The adventure takes a brilliantly bizarre and comedic turn as Kat demands something in return from the demons.

