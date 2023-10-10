Wembanyama and Holmgren Showcase Potential Rivalry in Preseason Debuts

In their preseason debuts, Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren provided a glimpse into what could potentially be a long-standing NBA player rivalry. Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, made his highly-anticipated appearance for the San Antonio Spurs against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite a narrow 122-121 loss for the Spurs, Wembanyama showcased his talent scoring 20 points in just over 19 minutes on the court.

Holmgren, the second overall selection in the same draft, also made his preseason debut after sitting out the previous season due to a foot injury. He made an impact with 21 points and nine rebounds in just 16 minutes of play.

However, it was their interactions on social media that generated significant attention. Wembanyama’s highlights, which featured impressive plays that defied gravity, went viral. One particular play showed Wembanyama finishing through contact while being guarded Holmgren, resulting in the latter colliding with the former and holding his mouth in pain. Holmgren addressed the incident on social media, describing Wembanyama’s move as “unstoppable.”

Despite the on-court rivalry, both players showed respect for each other in their postgame press conference. Holmgren acknowledged Wembanyama’s skills, while Wembanyama recognized Holmgren’s impact on the game. Both players have two more matchups in the regular season, which are expected to be highly anticipated. Additionally, they are both considered contenders for the Rookie of the Year award, with Wembanyama being the frontrunner.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised and acknowledged the competitiveness displayed both players during their preseason debut. He stated that their performances showcased their character and competitiveness within reason.

Overall, Wembanyama and Holmgren demonstrated the potential for an exciting and competitive rivalry that fans can look forward to throughout their careers in the NBA.

