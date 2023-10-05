Stay up-to-date with WELT news on WhatsApp

WELT, a renowned news organization, has introduced a new service that allows users to receive the most important news directly on their mobile phones through WhatsApp. Subscribing to the WELT news channel is easy, and all you need to do is follow a few simple steps.

To subscribe to the WELT news channel on WhatsApp, click on the invitation link provided in this article. Once you have agreed to the terms and conditions, you can subscribe to the channel for free clicking on the “Subscribe” button located at the top right corner. Don’t forget to activate the bell icon to ensure that you never miss a notification from WELT.

Rest assured, your phone number and profile photo will remain private. Neither WELT nor other users will be able to see your personal information. If you decide to stop receiving news updates, you can easily leave the channel at any time.

If you already have the WhatsApp app on your smartphone, you can also find the WELT news channel selecting the “Aktuelles” tab. On an iPhone, you will find it in the bottom left corner of the menu, while on Android devices, it is located at the top center. Once in the “Aktuelles” tab, simply click on the “+” symbol and search for “WELT” to join the WELT news channel for free.

By subscribing to the WELT news channel on WhatsApp, you can stay informed about the latest news anytime and anywhere. Join now to receive timely updates directly on your mobile device.

Definitions: WhatsApp – a messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and make voice and video calls over the internet.

Sources: None.