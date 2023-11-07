New Article: Welsh Government Messages May Have Been Deleted During Pandemic

During the ongoing pandemic, there are concerns that some messages sent individuals working in the Welsh government may have been deleted, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford. While he personally does not use WhatsApp and is unaware of how to automatically delete texts, he could not guarantee that messages were not lost before the government became aware of what the Covid inquiry required. Similar controversy has arisen in Scotland in relation to the deletion of messages, prompting criticism of the Scottish government and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

WhatsApp messages have played a crucial role in recent evidence presented to the Covid inquiry, with UK officials and ministers relying on them for communication. However, concerns have been raised about the completeness of the data provided, and whether any individuals have deliberately erased messages. In Wales, a submodule of the Covid inquiry focusing on the response within the country is set to hold public hearings in February 2024.

During the Senedd’s First Ministers Questions, Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, asked whether government ministers and officials in Wales had used deletion mechanisms or apps. In response, Mark Drakeford asserted that the Welsh government did not rely on informal means of communication to make decisions during the pandemic. He stated that once they were aware of the inquiry’s request for material, no instruction was given to delete anything.

However, Drakeford acknowledged that some colleagues in the Welsh government may have had devices with deletion instructions already on them during the Covid period, as the focus at that time was not on preserving messages for future reference. While he could not confirm whether messages had been deleted, he emphasized that he personally has never used deletion arrangements on his phone and is unfamiliar with the process.

The potential loss of WhatsApp messages among Welsh government officials during the pandemic has raised concerns among opposition parties. Mabon ap Gwynfor of Plaid Cymru called for a comprehensive public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wales. Andrew RT Davies of the Welsh Conservatives echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of retaining all messages sent and received ministers, special advisers, and civil servants to ensure that lessons are learned from the crisis.

FAQ:

Q: What is the concern regarding messages sent the Welsh government during the pandemic?

A: There are concerns that some of these messages may have been deleted, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

Q: Has the issue of deleted messages arisen in other parts of the UK?

A: Yes, in Scotland, there has been controversy over the deletion of messages, with criticism directed at the Scottish government and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Q: Will there be a Covid inquiry in Wales?

A: Yes, a submodule of the Covid inquiry focusing on the Welsh government’s response is set to commence public hearings in February 2024.

Sources:

BBC Wales – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-61262670