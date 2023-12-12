Wells Fargo CEO Expects Significant Severance Expense in Q4 as Staff Turnover Remains Low

Wells Fargo CEO, Charlie Scharf, announced on Tuesday that the company is likely to incur a substantial severance expense in the fourth quarter due to low staff turnover. Scharf mentioned during a conference in New York that the unexpected expense, ranging from $750 million to just below $1 billion, is a result of the bank’s focus on increasing efficiency.

The severance expense is projected to account for future worker layoffs planned for the following year. However, Wells Fargo has not disclosed the precise number of jobs that will be cut. Scharf emphasized the need for the bank to take more proactive measures in managing headcount, as employee attrition has decelerated this year.

Executives from major Wall Street firms, including Scharf and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, have expressed concern over the unusually low attrition rates among their employees. The financial industry has witnessed significant job cuts due to challenges such as rising funding costs, a decline in Wall Street deals, and worries about loan losses.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the United States based on assets, has already been actively reducing its workforce this year, particularly in the mortgage sector. The bank has laid off approximately 11,300 employees, accounting for 4.7% of its total workforce, with 227,363 employees as of September.

Scharf stressed the importance of increasing efficiency while continuing to invest in revenue-generating areas such as credit cards and capital markets. He acknowledged that the bank has a long way to go in terms of achieving optimal efficiency.

Under the previous leadership, Wells Fargo employees were dispersed throughout the country. However, Scharf intends to centralize workers around the bank’s office hubs. While some employees will be offered paid relocations, others will only receive severance packages. Those who choose not to relocate may need to find alternative roles within the company.

Despite the cautious approach for the coming year, Scharf expressed confidence in the stability of both consumers and businesses. He described his base case scenario for the U.S. economy in the following year as being “closer to a soft landing.”

Following the announcement, Wells Fargo’s shares experienced a decline of over 1% on Tuesday.