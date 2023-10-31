Netflix’s “Wellmania” Canceled After First Season, Leaving Star Celeste Barber Disappointed

After a successful debut in late March, Netflix’s original series “Wellmania” will not be returning for a second season, according to its star, Celeste Barber. Barber took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, expressing her disappointment and confusion about the decision.

Barber revealed that Netflix cited “numbers” as the reason behind the cancellation. Although she believed the show had performed well, the inner workings of the industry remain unclear to her. Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support shown fans of the show, acknowledging that many viewers connected with her character and were eager for more.

In “Wellmania,” produced Fremantle Australia, Barber portrays the lively and daring food writer Liv Healy. After a health scare disrupts her life and derails her dream job in the United States, Liv is forced to reevaluate her lifestyle and embark on a disciplined health regimen. The series, based on the book “Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness” Bridgit Delaney, combined humor and introspection to explore the world of wellness.

News of “Wellmania” first emerged in December 2021 and generated anticipation among viewers. However, Netflix has decided not to move forward with a second season, leaving Barber and fans disappointed. The show featured an ensemble cast, including Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, and JJ Fong, with Barber serving as an executive producer.

While the cancellation of “Wellmania” may come as a disappointment, Netflix continues to invest in Australian productions. The streaming giant recently ordered several projects from Australia, including a feature film starring Delta Goodrem, TV series like “Desert King” and “The Survivors,” and a documentary exploring the controversial drill rap group Onefour.

As of now, Netflix has not provided an official comment regarding the cancellation. However, sources close to the streaming platform have confirmed that “Wellmania” has indeed been axed. Meanwhile, in other Australian entertainment news, Deirdre Brennan, a prominent executive from WildBrain, has been appointed as the new CEO of Screen Australia, replacing Graeme Mason and marking a significant change within the country’s film industry.

FAQs

1. Why was “Wellmania” canceled after the first season?

Netflix cited “numbers” as the reason behind the cancellation of “Wellmania.” However, the specific details regarding viewership and audience engagement remain undisclosed.

2. Will there be a second season of “Wellmania” in the future?

No, it has been confirmed that “Wellmania” will not be returning for a second season. Despite the show’s positive reception and fan demand for more content, Netflix made the decision to cancel it.

3. Who are the main cast members of “Wellmania”?

The main cast of “Wellmania” includes Celeste Barber as Liv Healy, Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, and JJ Fong. Barber also serves as an executive producer on the show.

4. What other Australian productions has Netflix recently ordered?

Alongside “Wellmania,” Netflix has recently ordered several other Australian productions, including a feature film starring Delta Goodrem, TV series such as “Desert King” and “The Survivors,” and a documentary exploring the controversial drill rap group Onefour.