New Comedy-Drama Wellmania Won’t Be Renewed for Season 2

Australian comedian Celeste Barber’s hit comedy-drama series, Wellmania, will not be returning for a second season. Barber took to Instagram to confirm the unfortunate news, stating that the show had been canceled due to unspecified reasons. Despite its popularity among fans, the decision was made Netflix, citing concerns over viewership numbers.

Wellmania, created Brigid Delaney and Benjamin Law, is a Netflix Original based on Delaney’s book, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show follows the story of Liv, a food critic diagnosed with a serious health condition that prevents her from returning to her dream job in New York. Determined to get better and make her way back to the United States, Liv embarks on a journey of radical wellness.

While the show garnered positive reception from audiences, it failed to secure a spot in Netflix’s global top 10 rankings. Although it did feature in the daily top 10s in 46 countries, it fell short of the required criteria for renewal. However, Wellmania did perform exceptionally well in Australia, maintaining a spot in the daily top 10s for 21 days.

Fans of the show were eagerly anticipating a second season, hoping to see Liv’s story continue to unfold. In the first season, Liv faced various challenges, including personal anxieties, family issues, and career obstacles. As she prioritized her own well-being and pursued her dreams, she found herself torn between family and career when a major accident occurred back in Sydney.

Although Wellmania won’t be returning for a second season, fans can still enjoy the hilarious and heartfelt moments from the show’s first installment on Netflix. While it’s disappointing that the story won’t continue, the impact Wellmania had on its viewers cannot be ignored. Celeste Barber’s portrayal of Liv Healy touched the hearts of many, and fans will undoubtedly remember the show fondly.

