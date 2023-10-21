Wellington Phoenix Striker Oskar Zawada Poised for Season Two

The Wellington Phoenix’s star striker, Oskar Zawada, is gearing up for his second season with the club. Zawada’s debut season was a success, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 26 matches and helping the Phoenix reach the finals. As the team looks to make it back to the playoffs, they will be relying on Zawada to deliver once again.

What makes Zawada’s performance even more remarkable is his track record prior to joining the Phoenix. He had only scored 13 goals in 103 first-team matches throughout his career. However, in the 2022-23 A-League Men season, he proved his worth with his remarkable goal tally. This raises the question of whether his performance was a one-off or if it’s a sign of his true potential.

Zawada’s journey with the Phoenix began with a direct message on Instagram from the team’s head coach, Giancarlo Italiano. At the time, Zawada was at a crossroads in his career, and the unexpected message came as a surprise. Nevertheless, he joined the team and quickly found his rhythm, scoring his first goal in round six.

The Phoenix made the decision to retain Zawada for the upcoming season despite receiving interest from clubs in Europe and Asia. The Polish forward remains professional and committed to the club, expressing his desire to give his best and develop as a player. While he hasn’t initiated contract talks, Zawada is open to extending his stay with the Phoenix if it aligns with his personal goals and the club’s vision.

Heading into his second season, Zawada acknowledges the increased challenge he will face, as opposing teams are now aware of his capabilities. However, he remains confident in his abilities and is determined to set a new record scoring 10 goals in consecutive seasons for the Phoenix.

Sources:

– Source Article