Amazon Fresh Stores in London Receive Updates

Amazon has made some updates to its Amazon Fresh checkout-free convenience stores in London. The aim of these updates is to improve the user experience with the e-commerce giant’s Just Walk Out technology. Thomas Monaghan, EU Head of Construction & Design at Amazon, announced the updates in a LinkedIn post. The updates include entry and exit improvements at stores in Kensington and White City, as well as the relaunch of the Southwark store. Additionally, the Monument store now offers self-scanning capabilities for customers. Amazon expressed gratitude to everyone in the supply chain who helped make these updates possible.

Cooler Screens and Walgreens Deal Falls Through

A deal between Cooler Screens and Walgreens has ended up in court. Cooler Screens, a supplier that replaced cooler doors with digital screens in Walgreens stores, is suing the pharmacy chain. Cooler Screens claims that Walgreens terminated the agreement and demanded the removal of the screens from stores. However, Walgreens insists that the technology did not work as expected, leading to their decision to end the agreement. Brittain Ladd, a supply chain consultant, supported Walgreens’ decision and criticized the screens, comparing them to those found in Las Vegas and Asian cities like Tokyo and Hong Kong. Ladd also expressed concerns about the agreement between Cooler Screens and Walgreens, which involved a former Walgreens CEO.

Sainsbury’s and Clear Channel Expand Digital Screen Network

Nectar360, the company behind the UK loyalty coalition program Nectar, is partnering with Clear Channel to expand its connected digital screen network. The network currently consists of over 320 full-motion digital screens at Sainsbury’s stores. Clear Channel will upgrade and expand the external screen network to include 420 screens and launch up to 400 internal screens across Sainsbury’s and Argos stores nationwide. This expansion will make it the largest connected digital supermarket screen network in the UK, reaching millions of shoppers each week.

Retail Technology Show and Commerce Futures Collaborate

Retail Technology Show and Commerce Futures have formed a partnership to enhance the e-commerce content and offerings at the Retail Technology Show in 2024. The collaboration includes a dedicated e-commerce conference featuring industry thought leaders and experts who will discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the online sector. There will also be an e-commerce pavilion showcasing industry trailblazers, tech experts, and service providers. The goal of this partnership is to provide attendees with valuable insights and resources to succeed in the world of e-commerce.

