West Hanover Winery: A Historic Closure

The historical West Hanover Winery, a beloved establishment in central Pennsylvania, has revealed its plans for closure. The winery, situated at 7646 Jonestown Road, proudly claims the title of being the “first and oldest operational winery” in Dauphin County. As part of its operations, it has maintained a tasting room in Pottstown, Montgomery County, located at 3416 Saint Peter’s Road.

Owner and founder George Kline, reflecting on the winery’s origin as “a hobby that got out of hand,” shared the journey in the book “Pennsylvania Wineries” authored Linda Jones McKee and Richard Carey. Kline initially planted a few vines on his mother’s land, which eventually sparked his deep-rooted interest in winemaking. As his passion grew, he purchased an additional 2 acres adjacent to his parents’ home, creating a space that could also function as a winery. Over time, Kline expanded his vineyard, predominantly cultivating native American grape varieties like Niagara, Concord, and Catawba.

For years, West Hanover Winery has been a member of the esteemed Mason Dixon Wine Trail, drawing visitors with its diverse selection of over 50 wines. The winery’s unique layout allowed guests to wander through the production area before entering the tasting room, providing an opportunity to witness the winemaking process firsthand. From sweet to fruit to dry wines, George Kline’s expertise has cultivated an extensive range that caters to various palates.

While the closure of West Hanover Winery marks the end of an era, its legacy as a pioneering winery in central Pennsylvania will undoubtedly endure. As wine enthusiasts bid farewell, they will cherish the memories and the flavors that the winery has offered over the years.