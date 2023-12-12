Oldest Winery in Central Pennsylvania to Close Its Doors After a Long Legacy

In a bittersweet announcement, West Hanover Winery, one of the oldest wineries in central Pennsylvania, is set to close its doors at the end of this year. Known for its rich history and commitment to crafting exquisite wines, the winery has been a staple in the community and a destination for wine enthusiasts for over two decades.

Located on Jonestown Road, West Hanover Winery proudly touts itself as the “first and oldest operational winery” in Dauphin County. Since its opening in 1997, the winery has been a proud member of the renowned Mason Dixon Wine Trail, attracting visitors from far and wide.

Owner and founder, George Kline, initially started West Hanover Winery as a hobby that quickly grew into a passion. Transitioning from a career as a meat cutter, Kline immersed himself in the art and science of winemaking. Starting with a few vines on his mother’s land, Kline gradually expanded his vineyard purchasing adjacent acres and designing a home that incorporated a fully functional winery.

Over the years, West Hanover Winery has established an extensive collection of more than 50 wines, ranging from sweet and fruity to dry and sophisticated. Kline’s dedication and craftsmanship have made West Hanover Winery a beloved establishment among wine connoisseurs.

As the final days draw near, wine lovers and local patrons are urged to visit the winery and indulge in their favorite vintages before bidding farewell to this cherished institution. West Hanover Winery will leave behind a legacy of passion, community, and exceptional wines.

While it is undoubtedly a sad moment for the wine industry in central Pennsylvania, the closing of West Hanover Winery marks the end of an era and serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of businesses in today’s fast-paced world.