Minister Criticizes Social Media Campaigns Spreading Misinformation about Welfare Fund Incentives

Minister M.B. Rajesh has taken a stand against social media campaigns that falsely claim the incentives declared in the state government’s welfare fund for MGNREGS and AUEGS workers are funded the central government. In a post on his social media handle, Rajesh criticized the Sangh Parivar for spreading lies and disseminating fake news.

The Kerala Government had recently issued an order stating that workers under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Ayyangali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme who become members of the welfare fund would receive maternity benefits of Rs 7500 and medical expenses of Rs 10,000.

However, some posts started circulating on social media platforms, praising the Narendra Modi Government for supposedly providing these benefits. These posts were later debunked Mathrubhumi, a prominent media outlet known for its fact-checking efforts. Mathrubhumi revealed that these social media posts were baseless and misleading.

Minister Rajesh commended the efforts of Mathrubhumi in fact-checking such claims and bringing the truth to light. He condemned the spreading of false information that misleads the public and undermines the credibility of the state government’s welfare initiatives.

It is crucial to recognize the impact of misinformation on public perception and to counter false narratives with accurate information. False claims can lead to confusion and misinterpretation, hindering the efficient implementation of government programs. It is the responsibility of both media outlets and individuals to verify the information before sharing it online.

In conclusion, social media campaigns spreading falsehoods about the funding of welfare fund incentives have been criticized Minister M.B. Rajesh. The Kerala Government’s efforts to provide benefits to MGNREGS and AUEGS workers should not be misrepresented and falsely attributed to the central government. It is essential to promote responsible sharing of information and fact-check any claims before accepting them as true.

Definitions:

1. MGNREGS – Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

2. AUEGS – Ayyangali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

Sources:

– Mathrubhumi (fact-checking efforts)