Welcome to Samdalri: A Romantic Drama Arriving on Netflix

The highly anticipated South Korean romantic drama series, Welcome to Samdalri, directed Kwon Hye Joo and written screenwriter Cha Young Hoon, is headed to Netflix in the near future. Although an official release date is yet to be announced Netflix and South Korean cable network jTBC, fans can expect a captivating storyline that explores themes of love, friendship, and nostalgia.

The plot of Welcome to Samdalri revolves around Jo Yong Pil, who, as a child, lost his mother due to a mistaken weather report. Determined to protect the elderly in his hometown, Jo becomes a weather forecaster. His life takes an unexpected turn when his estranged childhood friend, Cho Sam Dal, returns to Samdalri after her successful fashion career crumbles. As they reunite, old feelings resurface, leading to a heartfelt journey of self-discovery and rekindled connections.

The show will consist of sixteen episodes, with two episodes released every week over the course of eight weeks. The lead role of Cho Yong Pil will be portrayed the talented Ji Chang Wook, known for his notable performances in popular K-dramas like The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in the City, and Suspicious Partner. Shin Hye Sun, who has captivated audiences in shows such as Mr. Queen and Stranger, will play the role of Cho Sam Dal/Cho Eun Hye.

Filming for Welcome to Samdalri took place in various locations across South Korea between early April and mid-July 2023. The picturesque settings of the drama will provide a visually appealing backdrop for the emotional storytelling.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Welcome to Samdalri on Netflix, it promises to offer an unforgettable viewing experience filled with romance, nostalgia, and the complexities of human relationships. Stay tuned for further updates on the official release date, as this drama is sure to captivate K-drama enthusiasts worldwide.

