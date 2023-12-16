Netflix’s Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 6 Release Date and Platform

Netflix has announced the release date for Season 1 Episode 6 of the highly-anticipated series, Welcome to Samdal-ri. This episode will mark a pivotal point in the storyline, as childhood best friends Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal reunite after being apart for years.

The episode is set to release on December 17, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix. Fans can look forward to watching it at various times depending on their time zone. The estimated release times are as follows:

– 8:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

– 11:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

– 4:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

– 5:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

To enjoy this captivating episode, viewers must have a subscription to Netflix. The streaming platform offers two subscription plans for users to choose from. The Standard Netflix (With Ads) plan, priced at $6.99 per month, allows viewers to enjoy content with occasional commercial breaks. On the other hand, the Standard Netflix (Without Ads) plan is available for $15.49 per month and provides an ad-free streaming experience.

Welcome to Samdal-ri stars the talented Ji Chang-wook as Jo Yong-pil, a weather forecaster in Jeju Island, and the remarkable Shin Hye-sun as Jo Sam-dal, a successful fashion photographer in Seoul. The series, directed Cha Young-hoon and written Kwon Hye-joo, explores their journey of rediscovering their love for each other.

The official synopsis of Welcome to Samdal-ri states, “After facing setbacks in her career, a photographer returns to her hometown and reunites with her childhood friend, sparking an unfinished romance.”

Mark your calendars for the release date of Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 6 and prepare for an emotional and heartwarming tale of second chances on Netflix.