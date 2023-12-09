New Netflix Releases for December 2023

Netflix has just unveiled its lineup of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in December 2023. From thrilling documentaries to heartwarming romances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month.

Idris Elba fans can look forward to his latest film, “Beast,” which will be available on Peacock. This gripping drama promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and powerful performances.

If animation is your cup of tea, then “The Croods: A New Age” is a must-watch. This family-friendly film is a sequel to the beloved animated movie “The Croods” and promises to bring laughter and adventure to viewers of all ages.

Netflix also has some exciting releases in store this month. Director Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” offers a fresh take on the beloved comic book characters, bringing them to life in a way that fans have never seen before.

For those who crave suspense, look no further than Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind.” This thriller is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as it unravels a gripping and mysterious story.

HBO Max is also bringing some captivating content to the table. The documentary “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” delves into a harrowing true crime case, providing fascinating insights into the investigation and its aftermath.

With so many exciting releases to choose from, December is shaping up to be a fantastic month for streaming entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, or thought-provoking documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix, Peacock, and HBO Max this month.

Prepare your watchlist and get ready to indulge in hours of captivating storytelling from the comfort of your own home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to discover new favorites and immerse yourself in the world of these compelling releases.