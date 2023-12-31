Upcoming Releases on Different Streaming Platforms

Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus have an exciting lineup of TV shows and movies set to release during the week of December 25-31, 2023.

Netflix: Welcome to Samdal-ri Season 1 Episode 10

Fans of the popular K-drama “Welcome to Samdal-ri” will be thrilled to know that Season 1 Episode 10 is set to release on December 31, 2023. Directed Cha Young-hoon and written Kwon Hye-joo, this episode will bring Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal even closer as they reconnect. While the official release time is not known, Netflix usually drops new episodes at 8:00 A.M. PT, making it the estimated release time for Episode 10. Make sure to catch this episode on Netflix to continue following the budding romance between Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal.

Peacock: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

For fans of reality TV, Peacock has something special in store. A new episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will be available during the week of December 25-31. Join your favorite housewives as they embark on an unforgettable vacation filled with drama, laughter, and plenty of surprises. Stay tuned to Peacock for the latest episode of this entertaining series.

Amazon Prime Video: The Flash

DC fans won’t want to miss out on the highly anticipated release of “The Flash” movie on Amazon Prime Video. Watch as the beloved superhero takes on new challenges and battles formidable foes in this action-packed film. Get ready to be captivated the thrilling storylines and top-notch special effects that have become synonymous with the DC universe.

Disney Plus: What If…? Season 2

Marvel enthusiasts are in for a treat as Disney Plus releases the next six episodes of “What If…? Season 2.” Explore alternate realities and see familiar characters in completely unexpected situations. This animated series pushes the boundaries of imagination and offers a fresh take on beloved Marvel storylines. Don’t miss out on the mind-bending adventures that await you in this innovative series.

Make sure to mark your calendars and enjoy these exciting releases on your preferred streaming platform. Whether you’re a fan of K-dramas, reality TV, superhero movies, or animated series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this week of December 25-31, 2023.