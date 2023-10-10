Welcome to Rap City: A Retrospective of a Groundbreaking Hip-Hop TV Program

The highly anticipated three-part series, “Welcome to Rap City,” is set to premiere on BET on October 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This groundbreaking show, known as “Rap City,” has been a national hip-hop television program for a remarkable duration.

The first episode, titled “Building A City,” will take viewers on a journey through the evolution and impact of this influential show. “Welcome to Rap City” showcases a retrospective of the hip-hop culture and its collaboration with the BET network.

For those looking to stream the series for free, it can be accessed on platforms such as Philo (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). These live-streaming services offer the opportunity to watch the show as it airs and delve into the fascinating world of hip-hop.

BET, the broadcasting channel for “Welcome to Rap City,” can be found on various TV providers such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Philo, the live TV streaming service, is an ideal platform to catch up on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With a budget-friendly subscription of $25 per month, viewers can access over 60 channels and enjoy the convenience of unlimited DVR. Philo can be streamed on a range of app-enabled devices, making it easily accessible for all.

In conclusion, “Welcome to Rap City” offers a comprehensive and nostalgic look at the fascinating history of the longest-standing national hip-hop television program. With the opportunity to stream the series for free on platforms like Philo, viewers can dive into the world of hip-hop culture and witness the profound impact of “Rap City.”

