The Escape Game Unveils Epic New Interactive Experience, Cosmic Crisis

Nashville-based award-winning immersive multimedia company Fivestone Studios has collaborated with The Escape Game (TEG) to create an exhilarating new interactive experience called Cosmic Crisis. This thrilling game, which has recently launched at TEG’s popular Opry Mills location in Nashville, will soon be available at more of the company’s 37 retail locations across the country.

In Cosmic Crisis, up to eight players embark on a deep-space adventure where they must work together to save the solar system. Guiding the players is Hermes, an artificial intelligence sidekick that provides mission-critical analysis and suggestions as they encounter calamities along the way.

“This captivating adventure takes escape games to new heights,” said Ben Enos, TEG’s Senior Director of Product Design. “With stunning environments, heart-pounding cinematic moments, and a fully interactive asteroid-blasting mini game, Cosmic Crisis is our most exhilarating escape game yet. Collaborating with Fivestone on this ambitious project has been amazing, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience this stellar new adventure!”

Fivestone Studios is well-known for tackling giant-sized storytelling challenges using innovative technologies and patent processes. Their team, which includes talented individuals such as Executive Creative Director Traylor Woodall, Technical Director Kevin Harkness, and Design Director Daniel Petrino, worked closely with TEG’s Ben Enos and Game Designer Troy Armstrong to bring their epic ambitions to life.

From the very beginning of the project, Fivestone focused on creating an interactive application using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. This app not only delivered cinematic storytelling content, but also allowed for real-time progress tracking and reporting. The development process involved extensive testing to ensure seamless integration between the game’s digital aspects and its physical controls.

“The high-tech aspects of Cosmic Crisis raise the bar to exciting new levels for players,” stated Kevin Harkness. “We’re extremely proud of the seamless attraction we’ve created and are excited about the future possibilities this collaboration opens up.”

The Escape Game continues to deliver epic interactive experiences for its guests, and Cosmic Crisis is just the beginning. With their headquarters in Nashville, TN, TEG aims to provide unique opportunities for individuals, groups, and corporate clients to engage in immersive gaming experiences. For more information, visit [theescapegame.com](https://theescapegame.com).

