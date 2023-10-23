Visy Boss Anthony Pratt’s Tapes Expose Relationship with Trump and Giuliani

The recently leaked tapes involving Anthony Pratt, the CEO of Visy Industries, have shed light on his relationship with former President Donald Trump and Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The tapes reveal that Pratt gained access to Trump spending a significant amount of money on membership and events at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida.

While on the tapes, Pratt both admires and criticizes Trump, likening him to a mafia figure who uses associates to carry out his dirty work. He also mentions paying Giuliani a large sum of money in exchange for the lawyer’s attendance at his birthday party, stating that he hoped Giuliani would be useful to him in the future.

These revelations come at a time when both Trump and Giuliani are facing criminal charges related to their actions in the 2020 presidential election. Trump has defended his relationship with Pratt, emphasizing that Pratt is a member of Mar-a-Lago and a representative of a friendly country, Australia. Trump also credits Pratt with creating jobs in Ohio through a factory he built.

The leaked tapes and their implications have sparked controversy and renewed scrutiny of Trump’s connections and dealings during his presidency. They raise questions about the influence of money and access in political circles and shed light on the complex relationships between business leaders, politicians, and their associates.

As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in politics and highlights the need for proper scrutiny of individuals and their motives when it comes to political connections and influence.

Sources: The New York Times