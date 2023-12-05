Weezer Rocks the Big Screen in Netflix’s Holiday Comedy ‘Family Switch’

Weezer, the iconic American rock band, is making waves on the silver screen with their surprise cameo in the new Netflix Christmas film, “Family Switch.” The movie, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, is a modern spin on the classic film “Freaky Friday” from 2003. In this hilarious holiday comedy, the Walkers experience a full body switch after a chance encounter with an astrological reader. Now, they must come together to navigate promotions, college interviews, record deals, and soccer tryouts.

Director McG, a long-time fan of Weezer, expressed his excitement about including the band in the film. “I grew up on Weezer,” he admitted during an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “The Blue Album blew my mind.” McG also described the dynamic between himself and Weezer’s lead singer, Rivers Cuomo, saying, “He’s a terribly introspective man of few words, while I’m out there freaking out and jumping up and down.” Despite their differences, their collaboration resulted in a harmonious and enjoyable experience.

Weezer took to social media to share their excitement about their cameo, posting on Twitter, “Got to jam with @edhelms in ‘Family Switch.’ Streaming now on @netflix!” The band members play the remaining members of Bill’s (Ed Helms) garage band, Dad or Alive. Other notable cameos in the film include internet personalities Anwar Jibawi and Hannah Stocking, actor and rapper Benjamin Flores Jr., as well as football stars Ryann Torrero, Alyssa Thompson, and Gisele Thompson.

The connections between the film’s creators run deep, as Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath makes a vocal cameo as a radio DJ. McG and McGrath have been best friends since childhood, serving as each other’s children’s godparents. Their close bond makes McGrath’s appearance in the film a natural and heartwarming addition.

In addition to their on-screen endeavors, Weezer released the final installment of their ‘SZNZ’ EP series, titled ‘Winter,’ last year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the band’s joint tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, set to take place in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Weezer’s foray into the world of cinema adds another exciting dimension to their already impressive career. As fans continue to enjoy their music, they can now also appreciate the band’s on-screen talent in the holiday hit “Family Switch.”