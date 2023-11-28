Sanitarium Addresses Removal of Josh Giddey’s Images from Weet-Bix Campaign

Social media posts promoting Weet-Bix, featuring images of Australian NBA player Josh Giddey, were taken down on Monday night. The decision was attributed to Sanitarium, the company that owns Weet-Bix, in response to the ongoing NBA investigation surrounding Giddey. The move aimed to minimize opportunities for negative commentary towards the player while the investigation is being conducted.

Sanitarium released a statement to Code Sports, expressing their concern for the impact of negative social media comments, particularly on young athletes. The statement clarified that the removal of promotional assets featuring Giddey on their channels was not indicative of any decisions regarding his contract as a Weet-Bix ambassador. The company continues to be in contact with Giddey’s management team and awaits further information related to the investigation.

The NBA has confirmed that they are “looking into” the allegations against the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard. On Thursday, images were circulated online featuring Giddey with a young woman, one of which showed him shirtless behind her. Videos also surfaced, showing Giddey in various locations, including one where he addresses the girl’s brother and another where he mentions being outside a nightclub with her.

While the outcome of the investigation is still unknown, Giddey appeared unfazed the off-court drama during the Thunder’s recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He received support from the crowd and played a solid game despite the ongoing scrutiny.

As the NBA investigation continues, Giddey’s future as a Weet-Bix ambassador remains uncertain. However, Sanitarium’s decision to remove his images from their promotional channels demonstrates their commitment to protecting young athletes from the potential consequences of negative social media commentary.

