Apple iPhone 15 Series and WhatsApp Flows Make Waves in the Tech World

The release of Apple’s iPhone 15 Series has created a frenzy among tech enthusiasts worldwide. In India, loyal Apple fans eagerly lined up outside official stores in Delhi and Mumbai to get their hands on the latest devices. One customer, Rahul, arrived at 4 am to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max, thrilled to be among the first owners. Similarly, Vivek from Bangalore expressed his excitement at obtaining the iPhone 15 Pro, despite not being at the front of the line.

In another significant development, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled WhatsApp Flows, a new feature designed to revolutionize how businesses engage with users through chat. This feature allows for tailored in-chat interactions, enabling users to schedule bank appointments, place food orders, and check-in for flights, among other possibilities. Meta also plans to expand payment capabilities in India, offering various payment methods. Additionally, Meta Verified will be introduced to ensure the authenticity of businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, providing verified badges, support, and protection against impersonation.

Furthermore, OnePlus has officially announced its entry into the foldable smartphone market with the upcoming release of the OnePlus Open. Rumored to launch on October 19, the device is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. While further details are yet to be confirmed, OnePlus promises more information through official channels.

Flipkart has also generated excitement with the announcement of its Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The sale will offer discounts for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank card users. Paytm will also provide savings for transactions during the sale. Customers can expect significant discounts on popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo, with teased discounts of up to 80 percent on select models.

In addition, Vivo has launched its new 5G smartphone, the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, in India. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The phone offers two variants, with pricing starting at Rs. 23,999. Discounts are available for ICICI and Axis Bank card users. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G boasts a high AnTuTu benchmark score and includes a vapor chamber liquid cooling system for gaming. The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

PhonePe has also made a significant announcement with the launch of the Indus Appstore Developer Platform. The platform invites Android app developers to list their apps on the Indian appstore, providing a localized experience in 12 languages. It aims to serve as an alternative distribution channel for Android developers targeting the Indian market, offering tools and features specifically designed for local needs.

With these exciting developments in the tech world, consumers can look forward to new and innovative products, features, and sales in the coming months.

