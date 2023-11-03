Discover the Weekend Streaming Must-Watch List!

Looking for some exciting new content to binge-watch this weekend? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with a diverse range of movies and TV shows across various streaming platforms. Whether you’re into gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, or thrilling animated series, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the weekend must-watch list!

Netflix

– “All The Light We Cannot See” takes the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and transforms it into a captivating limited series with the talented Mark Ruffalo at the helm.

– In “Nyad”, experience the awe-inspiring true story of a 64-year-old woman who accomplished the incredible feat of swimming from Cuba to Florida, capturing the sports drama genre.

– Brace yourself for a wild ride in “Selling Sunset” as the charismatic Oppenheim agents return for season seven, gifting us with more drama, glamour, and real estate prowess.

– “Mysteries of the Faith” invites viewers on a mesmerizing journey into Christianity’s legendary treasures, showcasing holy sites and unveiling the secrets behind cherished relics.

Hulu

– Based on The New York Times bestselling novel, “Black Cake” unravels the mysteries surrounding the life of a runaway bride, offering a thrilling and suspenseful series.

– Get ready to laugh out loud in “Quiz Lady”, a comedy that follows two sisters embarking on a cross-country adventure to settle their mom’s gambling debts, featuring an ensemble cast including Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, and Will Ferrell.

– “Pamela’s Garden of Eden” documents Pamela Anderson’s heartfelt return to her roots on Vancouver Island, as she restores her grandmother’s property whilst juggling personal and professional challenges in season two.

Apple TV+

– Discover the intriguing world of “Fingernails” where a single test has the power to determine the authenticity of true love, providing a fresh perspective on the romantic genre.

Prime Video

– Good news for fans of superhero shows! “Invincible”, the animated series crafted for adult audiences, is returning for an eagerly awaited second season, promising action-packed entertainment.

So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your comfiest spot on the couch, and let the weekend streaming marathon begin!

