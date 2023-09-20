Fake Fights at The Big E Have Not Yet Happened, Say West Springfield Police

The West Springfield Police Department has clarified that the rumored staged fights for TikTok views at The Big E have not yet occurred. Despite multiple fights being reported in the first five days of the event, Sgt. Joe LaFrance confirmed that all of the fights have been real. However, the concern for staged fights for social media fame remains.

Reports of potential staged TikTok fights came in after school resource officers received information about conversations among Western Massachusetts children discussing the idea of staging fights for TikTok fame at The Big E, especially on special or state days at the fair. The police department issued a press release urging people to be aware of this trend and warned young individuals about the consequences of faking fights for social media content.

The West Springfield Police Department is taking precautions to ensure public safety at The Big E, including employing additional law enforcement personnel such as K9 units from other departments and increasing patrols inside the fair. Assistance will also be provided the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. LaFrance stated that he does not believe there has been an increase in violence at The Big E this year compared to previous years. He attributed the heightened concerns to fear-mongering on social media, where videos and images of fights at the event are widely shared and circulated. While fights do occur at The Big E every year, the trend of recording and posting them on social media makes it seem like the situation is out of control.

The police officers at The Big E do not differentiate between staged and real fights and will make arrests for disorderliness and other appropriate charges if witnesses are present. Response time to incidents at the fair depends on the location of the officers, with some patrolling on foot inside the fair and others in golf carts for faster responses. Outside the fairgrounds, patrols include cruisers, bikes, and officers on foot.

While the concern for staged TikTok fights remains, it is important to note that no such fights have been confirmed to have taken place at The Big E yet.

