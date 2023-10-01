Meta Incorporates Artificial Intelligence into Digital Assistants and Smart Glasses

Meta, the company founded Mark Zuckerberg, has revealed its plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its digital assistants and smart glasses. The new generation of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, priced at $299, will be launched on October 17, offering users the ability to stream their real-time vision. Additionally, Meta will introduce 28 AI characters that users can engage with on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These characters will be based on the personalities of well-known celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and MrBeast.

In a separate development, OpenAI, backed Microsoft, announced that users of their viral chatbot, ChatGPT, will now be able to browse the internet. This feature, currently available to Plus and Enterprise users, will provide access to up-to-date information, making it particularly useful for tasks like technical research, vacation planning, and bike selection. Furthermore, ChatGPT has been upgraded to allow conversations with AI and the ability to process images, in addition to its existing text-based prompts.

In the field of astronomy, NASA scientists have successfully opened a space probe that returned the largest asteroid samples ever collected. The Osiris-Rex probe was launched in 2016, landed on the asteroid Bennu, and collected around 250 grams of dust from its surface. These samples will provide valuable insights into the composition of asteroids and help scientists better understand potential threats to Earth.

These developments highlight the growing integration of AI and advanced technologies into our daily lives. Meta’s incorporation of AI into smart glasses and digital assistants will enhance user experiences and provide new opportunities for interaction. OpenAI’s expansion of ChatGPT’s capabilities to include internet browsing and image processing will further expand the vast amount of information accessible to users. Lastly, NASA’s successful retrieval of asteroid samples demonstrates humanity’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and understanding our universe.

