Big Tech Week: Microsoft to Meta, Alphabet to Amazon

This week marks a significant time for major tech companies as Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook), Alphabet, and Amazon are set to report their quarterly earnings. These earnings reports will provide insight into the performance and growth of the tech industry, which has been a driving force in the global economy.

Investors will also be closely watching US GDP numbers and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, as these economic indicators can impact market sentiment and future monetary policy decisions.

On Monday, Logitech International SA is expected to release its second-quarter results. Analysts predict a decline in earnings per share compared to the same period last year.

On Tuesday, Microsoft Corporation could guide to double-digit revenue growth, primarily driven increased adoption of cloud services. Alphabet is also expected to report strong year-over-year growth in revenue, earnings, and margins. Coca-Cola is expected to report increased sales but flat profits.

Visa, General Electric, and Verizon Communications will also be reporting their earnings on Tuesday. Visa is expected to show growth in earnings and revenue. General Electric’s aerospace division is expected to drive earnings growth. Verizon, however, is expected to report shrinking earnings and revenue.

Wednesday will see the earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. Analysts have high expectations for the company. The Boeing Company is also expected to provide an uplifting outlook for its future performance.

On Thursday, Amazon.com is anticipated to demonstrate robust performance and potential for cloud growth. Intel’s earnings are expected to fall year-over-year, but an expectations beat may still be likely. United Parcel Service is expected to report a decline in profits, while Ford is expected to swing to a profit year-over-year.

The week concludes with earnings reports from energy giants Exxon and Chevron, as well as the highly anticipated release of the PCE numbers.

These earnings reports and economic announcements will provide valuable insights into the performance of these companies and the state of the global economy. Investors will closely watch these reports to make informed decisions about their investments.

