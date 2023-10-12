College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia This Week

Get ready for an exciting week of college football games in West Virginia! Fans will have the chance to watch some thrilling matchups, including the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Houston Cougars. This game will take place at John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium and is set to be a must-watch for football enthusiasts.

If you don’t want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune into FOX Sports Networks, as they will be broadcasting the game. Alternatively, you can also stream it live on Fubo. The West Virginia Mountaineers are the favorites in this matchup, with a point spread of -2.5.

Another game to look forward to is the clash between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers. This game will be held at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, October 14. ESPN will be televising this matchup, and you can also catch the game through a live stream on Fubo. The Georgia State Panthers hold a slight advantage as favorites, with a point spread of -1.5.

If you want to enjoy college football all season long, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. By doing so, you won’t miss any of the exciting games happening in West Virginia and beyond.

