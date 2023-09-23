Week 4 College Football Schedule: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Marshall Thundering Herd

The Week 4 college football schedule is set to kick off with exciting matchups, including a game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Marshall Thundering Herd. Fans in West Virginia will be eagerly watching as these top teams take the field.

The Virginia Tech Hokies will be facing off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 23. It will be televised on ESPN, and fans can also stream it live on Fubo.

Marshall enters the game as the favorite with a -5.5 point spread. This matchup promises to be an intense battle, with both teams looking to assert their dominance on the field. Fans can expect an exciting game as the Hokies and the Thundering Herd face off.

In another important matchup taking place in West Virginia, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game is set for 3:30 PM ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans can tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live.

Just like the previous game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders enter as the favorite with a -5.5 point spread. This game promises to be full of action and high-scoring plays as both teams battle it out on the gridiron.

Fans who want to catch all the college football action can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to stream games throughout the season. Don’t miss out on any of the excitement!

Sources: Data Skrive