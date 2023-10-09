Dáithí Mac Gabhann Honored at Northern Ireland Social Media Awards for Organ Donation Campaign

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his parents were celebrated at the 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards for their impactful campaign for organ donation. The family received the award for Best Social Media Campaign in Charity. Their tireless efforts on social media contributed to the passing of a landmark organ donation law earlier this year.

Dáithí’s parents, Máirtín and Seph Ní Mhealláin, dedicated months to lobbying politicians to revise existing laws after Dáithí was given a slim chance of survival due to a rare heart disease. The judges praised the “Donate4Dáithí Campaign” as an exceptional demonstration of social media’s power in charitable initiatives.

The event, held in partnership with the Corner Bakery, recognized the best in social media marketing and individuals, businesses, and organizations that create inspiring content and use social media positively. Over 500 representatives from various industries attended the awards ceremony.

Other winners included Hastings Hotels for Best Social Media Campaign in Hospitality/Tourism, South Eastern Trust for Best Social Media Campaign in the Public Sector, Keylite for Best Use of Social Media in Service/B2B, and Kingsbridge Healthcare Group for Best Use of Social Media in Healthcare.

The Irish Football Association received awards for Social Media In-House Team of the Year and Best Overall Use of Social Media for the second consecutive year.

Local entrepreneurs also took home prizes, with Ooh & Aah Cookies winning Best Use of Social Media in Retail and Best Use of TikTok Business, and Bellamianta winning Best Use of Instagram and Best Use of Social Media Hair/Beauty. Annalivia Hynds, known for her TikTok career, won both Family Influencer of the Year and Social Media Personality of the Year.

The NI Social Media Awards received over 400 entries, showcasing the exceptional work in social media and digital marketing across Northern Ireland. The judges commended the collaboration, community, and connection evident throughout the nominees’ activities.

Niamh Taylor, co-founder of the NI Social Media Awards, expressed pride in seeing social media being used for positive purposes like raising awareness, growing businesses, and creating employment opportunities. The event’s organizer, Corner Bakery’s managing director, Martin Booth, acknowledged the power of social media and digital marketing in engaging audiences and achieving remarkable results.

The awards, organized digital marketers Niamh Taylor and Caroline O’Neill, were judged independently industry experts with experience working with renowned brands.