wedotv Expands Services on German Streaming Platform Joyn

Wedotv, the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST Channel provider, has announced its expansion of services on the German streaming platform Joyn. This partnership will make wedo movies, wedo sports, and wedo big stories available to all users in Germany and Austria.

Wedotv offers a range of free streaming services, including movies, series, documentaries, TV shows, and live sports. Wedo movies provides viewers with a selection of national and international films, while wedo sports features live coverage of various sports events such as horse races, sailing, and golf tournaments. Wedo big stories is a documentary channel that focuses on science, nature, and technology.

In addition to the partnership with Joyn, wedotv has also entered into a new partnership with OneGate, a German production and distribution company. As part of this collaboration, wedotv has acquired a movie package that includes over 50 German and international titles.

Philipp Rotermund, the co-CEO and founder of wedotv, expressed his excitement about the expansion of their services, stating that it will provide viewers and advertisers with more options. He also highlighted the partnership with OneGate as an opportunity to secure high-quality feature films for their platform.

Wedotv, originally launched as Watch4 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 2018, and as W4Free in the UK in 2019. The streaming service is operated Video Solutions AG, based in Zug, Switzerland.

Sources:

– wedotv Press Release