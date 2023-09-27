Investment Outlook: Wall Street Faces Risk-Off Day Amid Disappointing Economic Data

The stock market experienced a risk-off day on Tuesday, resulting in lower performance across all major indexes. The Nasdaq took the biggest hit, dropping 1.57% to close at 13,063.61. The S&P 500 also struggled, breaking through a major support level at 4,300 and potentially heading towards 4,150 or lower.

Several factors contributed to the downturn. These include the expectation of “higher-for-longer” interest rates, rising yields reaching multi-year highs, the possibility of a government shutdown, the UAW strike against Detroit car manufacturers, and various other concerns. These headwinds add to an already overbought market, prompting more selling as portfolio managers aim to secure gains from the past quarter.

The 10-year and two-year Treasury yields showed mixed performance, although selling pressure influenced their overall trend. The 10-year note closed at 4.55%, while the two-year short paper ended at 5.13%. The tightening inversion between these two yields, which was once over 100 basis points, still suggests a future recession.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices advanced on Tuesday, resuming their ascent after a slight decline on Monday. Brent closed at $94.06, up 0.83%, while WTI reached $90.53, up 0.95%. The strength of the dollar and concerns about higher interest rates slowing demand have slowed the progression towards $100, but many professionals on Wall Street believe it is still imminent. Natural gas also saw a modest increase, closing at $2.65.

On the other hand, gold and bitcoin faced losses. Gold’s December contract slid 0.91% to $1,918.90, despite weak consumer confidence and expectations data. Bitcoin closed at $26,164, down 0.50%.

It’s important to note that no single analyst call should be solely relied upon for investment decisions. However, 24/7 Wall St. provides daily analysis reports to seek fresh investment ideas.

Source: Lee Jackson, 24/7 Wall St.

Definitions:

– Risk-off day: A day in the stock market when investors are less willing to take on risky investments and instead opt for safer assets.

– Support level: A specific price level at which a stock or index tends to receive strong buying support and resists falling further.

Sources:

– Lee Jackson, 24/7 Wall St.