Netflix Plans to Expand “Wednesday” Universe with Uncle Fester Spin-Off

Summary: Netflix and MGM Television are looking to expand the “Wednesday” universe with a spin-off that will center around the character of Uncle Fester. This news comes as “Wednesday” awaits its highly anticipated Season 2.

In a surprising casting move, Fred Armisen will take on the role of Uncle Fester in the spin-off series. Armisen, known for his sketch comedy work on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “Portlandia,” has made a name for himself in recent years with standout performances in various TV shows. His addition to the “Addams Family” franchise was met with excitement, as he joins a talented cast that includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Uncle Fester, originally played Jackie Coogan in the original “Addams Family” series and later portrayed Christopher Lloyd in the feature films, is a beloved character with a darkly funny charm. Armisen expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “This is something that I would really love to do.”

The showrunners and executive producers of “Wednesday” are Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with acclaimed director Tim Burton serving as director and executive producer. The series has already garnered immense popularity, breaking streaming records and being renewed for a second season soon after its premiere.

As production for Season 2 of “Wednesday” moves from Romania to Ireland, the Uncle Fester spin-off is still in development. Fans can expect more dark humor and captivating storylines as the “Wednesday” universe continues to expand.