Season 2 of Netflix’s “Wednesday”: What We Know So Far

“Wednesday,” one of Netflix’s most successful shows of all time, has been renewed for a second season. The show, which premiered in November 2022, quickly became a global hit and received 12 Emmy nominations. The renewal announcement came from Netflix on January 6th, 2023, although it was already widely known that the show would return for another season.

The first season of “Wednesday” was a massive success, ranking as one of Netflix’s most-watched titles and breaking several records. It spent 20 weeks in the global Netflix top 10s and had over 1.72 billion hours of watch time. Additionally, the show’s soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart.

As for what to expect from season 2, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased that the focus will remain on the friendship between Wednesday and Enid. They are excited to explore how their relationship evolves now that they have connected with audiences.

There are also rumors of a major new character joining the show in season 2, with speculation including characters like Cousin Itt, Purbert, Grandma Addams, or Mama. Actress Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, has hinted that the second season will lean more into the horror genre and eliminate any romantic love interests.

One unresolved question from the first season is the identity of Wednesday’s stalker. After receiving a new phone from Xavier, Wednesday begins receiving ominous messages from an unknown sender. This will likely be explored further in season 2.

Overall, fans of “Wednesday” have a lot to look forward to in the show’s second season. More dark and bold storytelling, deeper exploration of the central friendships, and the introduction of new characters are on the horizon. Stay tuned for more updates on the highly-anticipated return of “Wednesday” on Netflix.

