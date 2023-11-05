New Obstacles Arise for Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ as Thora Birch Exits Production

Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’, a spin-off of the beloved Addams Family franchise, has encountered a significant setback with the departure of one of its main cast members. Thora Birch, known for her roles in films like ‘Ghost World’, has had to leave the production due to personal reasons before completing her scenes. While it remains uncertain if Birch’s work will be seen in the show, producers are reportedly considering either recasting the role or introducing a new character to wrap up the character’s storyline.

‘Wednesday’ quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful titles following its release in November 2021, attracting a devoted fanbase. The show centers around the psychic teenager played Jenna Ortega as she navigates her years at Nevermore Academy. A second season was promptly greenlit, with production well underway in Romania before being forced to halt due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Now, the unexpected departure of Thora Birch adds another hurdle to overcome for the series.

Birch’s character, Tamara Novak, was set to be Wednesday’s dorm mother in the upcoming season. Although Birch had finished filming the majority of her role, her absence creates a dilemma for the show’s creative team. Despite the challenges, the highly anticipated second season is still expected to be released in late 2024. Returning alongside Ortega are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

The success of ‘Wednesday’ has been evident, as the show generated a record-breaking 341.2 million hours of streaming within its first week. It’s worth noting that while the series received praise for Ortega’s strong lead performance, some critics have pointed out its similarities to other popular Gen-Z-focused shows like ‘Riverdale’.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of ‘Wednesday’, developments regarding the vacancy left Thora Birch’s departure will undoubtedly pique interest. The show’s producers continue to work diligently to deliver an enthralling second season despite these unexpected hurdles.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Thora Birch leave the production of ‘Wednesday’?

A: Thora Birch had to leave the production due to a personal matter related to an illness in her family.

Q: Will Thora Birch’s work be seen in the show?

A: It is currently unknown whether Birch’s scenes will be included in the final cut of the show, as producers may consider recasting or introducing a new character to conclude the storyline.

Q: When can we expect the release of ‘Wednesday’ season two?

A: The second season of ‘Wednesday’ is anticipated to be released in late 2024.