Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Series Faces Setback as Thora Birch Departs Due to Personal Reasons

Netflix’s popular series, “Wednesday,” a spin-off of the Addams Family franchise, has encountered a setback with the departure of one of its main cast members. Thora Birch, known for her role in “Ghost World,” had joined the show in a regular role but had to quit due to personal reasons before completing her scenes.

Birch’s departure occurred during the Hollywood strikes, which caused the production to shut down. The ongoing strike has posed challenges for the series, which had quickly gained popularity since its release in November 2021. Despite this setback, the second season is still underway, and Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as the psychic teenager, Wednesday, at Nevermore Academy.

According to sources, Birch’s departure was prompted a family illness, and she had already finished filming the majority of her role as Wednesday’s dorm mother, Tamara Novak. The producers are now faced with the decision of whether to recast the character and reshoot the scenes or introduce a new character to conclude the storyline.

The departure of Birch, a talented actor, brings about uncertainty regarding how her absence will affect the show. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the second season will unfold with the remaining cast members, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who portray Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

Despite the setback, the first season of “Wednesday” achieved significant success, surpassing records previously held popular Netflix series such as “Stranger Things.” However, critics have noted the show’s resemblance to “Riverdale” and labeled it as a Gen-Z adaptation of the Addams Family.

There is no further information available at this time regarding Birch’s potential return to the show or any recasting decisions. The Independent has reached out to Thora Birch for comment but has not received a response.

Fans can expect the release of “Wednesday” season two in late 2024, while Birch’s upcoming projects include the highly anticipated “Beetlejuice 2,” which reunites her with “Wednesday” producer Tim Burton and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. The sequel is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

