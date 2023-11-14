New Season of Wednesday Confirmed: What to Expect

Get ready for more goth girl magic because Netflix has officially renewed “Wednesday” for a second season. This comes as exciting news for fans who were left eagerly awaiting the fate of the show after its initial cancellation. With the new season on the horizon, here’s what we know so far about the upcoming adventures at Nevermore Academy.

While no specific release date has been announced yet, production is set to start in April, according to Deadline. As for the storyline, the Addams Family’s enigmatic daughter, Wednesday, will be making a move from Romania to Ireland. The show’s creators, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, expressed their excitement, stating, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

One burning question on fans’ minds is whether Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday. Although Netflix has not made any official cast announcements, it seems highly likely that Ortega will return, considering she portrayed the beloved character in the first season.

The first season of “Wednesday” introduced a star-studded cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Other notable actors such as Gwendoline Christie, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci also graced the small screen. While their involvement in the second season has not been confirmed, fans remain hopeful for their return.

Despite speculation that the show might find a new home on platforms like Prime Video or Epix due to Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, a press release clarified that the second season will indeed be available on Netflix. The deal between Netflix and MGM was already in place before Amazon’s purchase.

So, mark your calendars, Wednesday fans, because a thrilling, tortuous journey awaits you. And if we had to guess, it’s highly likely that the second season will drop on… well, a Wednesday.

