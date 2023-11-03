Netflix Series ‘Wednesday’ Faces Setback as Cast Member Exits Production

Netflix’s popular series ‘Wednesday,’ a spin-off of the beloved Addams Family franchise, has encountered a major obstacle during its production. Unfortunately, one of the main cast members, Thora Birch, has had to withdraw from the show before completing her scenes. The unexpected departure has left the production team with the challenge of either recasting Birch’s role or introducing a new character to wrap up her storyline.

Birch joined the cast of ‘Wednesday’ in a regular role, playing Tamara Novak, the dorm mother at Nevermore Academy where the psychic teenager, portrayed Jenna Ortega, attends school. Production in Romania was initially halted due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. As the strikes continue five months later, Birch has regrettably been forced to return to the United States to address a personal matter related to her family’s illness.

Although Birch had already filmed the majority of her scenes, it remains uncertain whether her work will be included in the final cut of the show. As of now, the show’s producers are evaluating their options in deciding how to proceed.

Despite this setback, ‘Wednesday’ has already gained significant popularity since its release in November 2021. Within just one week, the series garnered an impressive 341.2 million hours of streaming, surpassing the previous record holder, ‘Stranger Things.’ The show, developed Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, offers a fresh take on the Addams Family concept, with some critics comparing its Gen-Z style to that of the popular series ‘Riverdale.’

Fans of ‘Wednesday’ can look forward to its highly anticipated second season, which is slated for release in late 2024. The returning cast will include Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán, continuing their respective roles as Wednesday Addams, Morticia, and Gomez Addams.

