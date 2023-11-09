Netflix Faces Challenges for Popular Shows After SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

Following the end of the lengthy SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, production in the entertainment industry can resume. However, Netflix’s two most beloved shows, Wednesday and Stranger Things, may face significant setbacks due to a decision made the streaming giant. While the strike aimed to improve compensation and benefit packages for actors amidst the challenges posed streaming services, Netflix’s future decisions may jeopardize these shows.

Wednesday, a spin-off series from The Addams Family, has broken records as the most-watched series of all time on Netflix, accumulating an astonishing 1,718,800,000 hours of viewing. Stranger Things, a science fiction horror drama, has also garnered immense popularity with its captivating storyline set in the 1980s and the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, combating supernatural forces.

Revealing their post-strike plans, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the platform will focus on the development of Wednesday season two and Stranger Things season five. These shows have become critical to Netflix’s success, with tremendous viewership and engaged fan bases. However, the platform’s decision to raise its subscription prices during the holiday season could potentially hinder the future success of these shows.

Netflix has sent emails to subscribers, notifying them of an upcoming price hike. While the exact amount remains undisclosed, the move aims to provide “even more value” to members. Nonetheless, this price increase may lead to a decline in subscribers, thereby impacting the viewership and future prospects of Wednesday and Stranger Things.

The success of these shows heavily relies on a substantial audience base. Lower subscription numbers could affect the ability to secure subsequent seasons or prequels. As Stranger Things gears up for its next season in 2025 and Wednesday plans for 2024, it remains to be seen whether the price increase will deter viewers or if Netflix should reconsider its pricing strategy.

