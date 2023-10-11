WeChat: A Pivotal Campaign Battlefield for Chinese Communities in New Zealand

WeChat, widely regarded as the default social networking tool for Chinese users, boasts over 1.3 billion monthly active users, making it one of the world’s biggest mobile apps. Despite its significance, WeChat’s role as a pivotal campaign battlefield for Chinese communities in New Zealand has been largely overlooked.

Within the WeChat search engine, a search for “新西兰” (Chinese for New Zealand) reveals thousands of official WeChat accounts related to New Zealand, covering various topics and interests. Some well-established accounts include SkyKiwi, New Zealand Micro-Economy, and the Chinese Herald, which have garnered millions of reads with their published articles.

Newcomers like GoKiwi and the rejuvenated New Zealand Messenger (now known as NZMessenger) have also gained traction with their engaging content. Additionally, several other registered WeChat media accounts, such as MorningNZ and KiwiDaily, have contributed to the campaign discourse within the Chinese-speaking community.

During the election year, these WeChat media outlets become particularly active. SkyKiwi, Chinese Herald, GoKiwi, and New Zealand Messenger have engaged in campaign activities, conducting interviews with high-ranking MPs and candidates. While SkyKiwi focuses on mainstream candidates, GoKiwi and MorningNZ have differentiated themselves featuring non-mainstream candidates and leaders of smaller parties.

Themes like crime rates, cost of living, and immigration policies dominate the content of these media outlets. Immigration policy, in particular, attracts significant engagement from readers in New Zealand and China. WeChat media closely monitors immigration policy changes, knowing that such content generates substantial reads, reposts, and comments.

WeChat’s influence in the campaign is evident through the high readership and engagement levels of campaign-related articles. For example, an article on the Labour Party’s immigrant policy received over 58,700 reads and 100 comments, with dissenting voices expressing their opposition to the policy.

Politicians and political parties have also recognized the importance of WeChat in reaching diasporic communities. Both the Labour Party and the National Party maintain official WeChat accounts, enabling them to directly engage with Chinese voters.

However, WeChat campaign activities often go unnoticed mainstream audiences compared to Western social media platforms. WeChat serves as a self-contained digital ecosystem for Chinese voters, functioning somewhat independently.

The challenge for media outlets lies in amplifying Chinese voices within the broader local community. As there is a growing aspiration for political engagement within the Chinese community, there is hope for talented individuals who can bridge the gap between the Chinese and English-speaking worlds.

