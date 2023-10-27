WeChat: An Untapped Political Battlefield in New Zealand

WeChat, the widely used social networking tool in China, has become a powerful platform for political engagement in New Zealand’s Chinese community. While the mainstream discourse largely overlooks WeChat’s significance in the country, official WeChat accounts are playing a pivotal role in shaping political conversations and influencing Chinese voters during elections.

A multitude of WeChat official media outlets have emerged in New Zealand, covering a wide range of topics and interests relevant to the Chinese-speaking community. Established platforms like SkyKiwi, New Zealand Micro-Economy, and the Chinese Herald have been joined newer players such as GoKiwi and the rejuvenated New Zealand Messenger. These accounts actively publish articles and engage in campaign activities, with many focusing on conducting interviews with prominent politicians and candidates.

The themes covered these WeChat media outlets often revolve around crime rates, the cost of living, and immigration policies, with the latter being a particularly hot topic. Content related to immigration policy consistently receives high levels of engagement, attracting readers from both New Zealand and China. Any changes or proposals regarding immigration policy generate significant attention, often resulting in a large number of reads, reposts, and comments.

WeChat’s impact on political discourse is also evident in the way it provides a platform for diasporic communities to engage with politicians. In recent years, politicians outside of China, including those in New Zealand, have increasingly used WeChat to connect with voters and gain support. Official WeChat accounts from major political parties like the Labour Party and the National Party have been established to reach out to the Chinese community.

Despite its influence within the Chinese-speaking community, WeChat’s role in political campaigns often goes unnoticed mainstream audiences. It functions as a self-contained digital ecosystem, where Chinese voters can access news and engage with political content. However, there is a growing aspiration for political engagement within the Chinese community, and efforts are being made to bridge the gap between Chinese and English-speaking worlds.

In conclusion, WeChat has emerged as an untapped political battlefield in New Zealand. Official WeChat media outlets are actively shaping political conversations, and the platform plays a significant role in influencing Chinese voters. As the Chinese community’s political engagement grows, WeChat has the potential to create bridges between different communities and amplify Chinese voices within the broader local context.

