WeChat’s Livestreaming E-commerce Sees Dramatic Growth, CEO Absent

Recent data released Tencent at WeChat’s annual flagship event on Thursday indicates that the total value of goods sold through WeChat’s TikTok-like service has nearly tripled in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, the event raised eyebrows as the creator of the all-in-one app, Allen Zhang, was noticeably absent for the third consecutive year. In addition, director-level executives were also absent from the event, which has sparked speculation among industry insiders.

Despite the lack of executive presence, the company reported impressive growth in livestreaming e-commerce orders completed on Channels, WeChat’s in-app short video feature that was launched in 2020. According to Tencent, orders on Channels increased over 244% compared to the previous year.

The success of WeChat’s livestreaming e-commerce can be attributed to Tencent’s strategic decision to allow content creators to charge viewers for watching certain videos. Last year, the company introduced this feature, and it has now been expanded to allow creators with a minimum of 10,000 followers to set up members-only areas. In these exclusive areas, creators can post content exclusively for paid subscribers.

This move not only benefits content creators providing them with an additional revenue stream, but it also enhances the user experience for consumers who are willing to pay for premium content. By offering a diverse range of content behind a paywall, WeChat is able to cater to the different interests and preferences of its user base.

Despite the impressive growth in livestreaming e-commerce, Tencent did not disclose specific figures regarding the absolute value of goods sold through WeChat’s TikTok-like service. Nevertheless, the overall upward trend suggests that WeChat’s e-commerce platform is gaining traction and becoming an increasingly popular choice for both content creators and consumers alike.