Education Institutions Embrace New Payment Feature, Reducing Financial Strain

Education and training institutions have been facing financial challenges in recent years, with many going bankrupt and leaving students empty-handed. This has not only affected the reputation of legitimate organizations in the industry but has also made it difficult for them to attract new customers and generate profits. However, a new payment feature introduced WeChat Pay is offering a solution to this problem.

WeChat Pay has launched the innovative ‘Learn First, Pay Later’ feature, allowing individuals to attend classes without upfront payment. To be eligible for this feature, users must have a WeChat Pay score of at least 600 points. By selecting ‘learn first, pay later’ on the product page and authorizing payment installments, users can start attending classes immediately.

Once the merchant schedules the class, the course material is directly pushed to the user. The fees for the course are automatically deducted from the user’s WeChat Pay account after the completion of the course. If a user decides to cancel the course midway, they can easily close the fee deduction service through the app’s payment installment settings or through a fee deduction voucher push page.

WeChat has initially rolled out this feature in several provinces in China, including Guangdong, Sichuan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Zhejiang, and Beijing. Various educational institutions and digital content platforms have already embraced the new payment method, providing users with the opportunity to access education without the immediate financial burden.

This ‘Learn First, Pay Later’ feature offers a significant advantage, especially for individuals who cannot afford to pay for education upfront. By removing the financial strain, it encourages more people to enroll in courses and pursue their educational goals. It also provides a level of security for users, as they can be confident that they will receive the education they paid for, avoiding the painful experience of paying but receiving nothing in return.

As WeChat Pay continues to expand this feature to more regions and institutions, it is expected to have a positive impact on the education industry, creating opportunities for both learners and providers.