WeChat Pay HK introduces a convenient way for parents to send “consumption funds” to their children

WeChat Pay HK Introduces “Traveling in Mainland China” Functionality

With more and more people from Hong Kong traveling to mainland China in recent years, and an increasing demand for study tours to mainland cities Hong Kong students, WeChat Pay HK has announced the launch of a new feature called “Traveling in Mainland China Consumption Funds.” This feature allows parents to send “consumption funds” to their children through their WeChat Pay HK accounts. Even if their children do not have a Hong Kong credit card or bank account, they can use WeChat Pay HK to make purchases in mainland China using Hong Kong dollars.

The “Traveling in Mainland China Consumption Funds” feature is supported the Hong Kong Education Bureau. Parents can easily send consumption funds to their children through their WeChat Pay HK accounts. Regardless of whether their children have a Hong Kong credit card or bank account, they can still use WeChat Pay HK to make purchases in mainland China, making it very convenient.

This feature is available to users aged 12 to 25 who have activated their WeChat Pay HK accounts. New users who open a WeChat Pay HK account will receive welcome gifts worth over HKD $80. WeChat Pay HK also aims to cultivate a habit of doing good deeds among young people. Users who complete their first transaction, distribute lucky money, or make a transfer of over HKD $1 each day on WeChat Pay HK will receive a free public welfare stamp called the “Little Red Flower.” Users can donate these stamps to their preferred charity projects. For every donated “Little Red Flower,” Tencent Charity Foundation will simultaneously donate HKD $1.

By downloading and activating the WeChat Pay HK account, users can conveniently use their mobile phones for payment when making purchases in mainland China, without the need to carry a large amount of cash or credit cards. It is both convenient and secure, and users no longer need to worry about exchange rates and handling fees.

WeChat Pay HK covers various types of merchants in mainland China, including transportation, dining, accommodation, and leisure, making it easy for users to make purchases. The WeChat Pay HK “Cross-border Travel” page includes multiple features. Users can pre-order popular mainland Chinese tea shops such as “HEYTEA,” “Nai Xue’s Tea,” and “Luckin Coffee” directly within the app. Users can also use the “Didi Chuxing” service to book taxis and private cars in mainland China, making travel more convenient. Additionally, users can use the “Ctrip” service to book hotels, flights, and high-speed train tickets in mainland China, making it very convenient.

